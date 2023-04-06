Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 319,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after purchasing an additional 303,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 287,050 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $103.22 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.88.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

