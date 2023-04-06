Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,206 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

