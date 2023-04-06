Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,206 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.