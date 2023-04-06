Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF opened at $100.45 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

