Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,542.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,270.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,738.95. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,620.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. NVR’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $89.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

