Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,032 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 141,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,982 shares of company stock worth $2,710,184. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.