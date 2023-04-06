Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,287,000 after acquiring an additional 120,953 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 675,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after acquiring an additional 208,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,416.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 390,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 320,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 51,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

