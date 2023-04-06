Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

