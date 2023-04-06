Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $77.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $89.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

