Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,001.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,813. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $147.20 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $214.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

