Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,694 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.