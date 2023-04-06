Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 149.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 96,273 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 156.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 499,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 304,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,110,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,445 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $999.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

