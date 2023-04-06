Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 355,857 shares during the period.

Shares of BALT opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

