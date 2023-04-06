Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,339,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.