Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of O stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.