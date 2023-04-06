Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.04. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

