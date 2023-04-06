Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 650.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,262,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after buying an additional 1,960,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 651.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after buying an additional 869,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,711,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 668,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 191,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 641,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 43,451 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

