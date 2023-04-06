Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 70,779 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,263,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,184 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ STRL opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

STRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.