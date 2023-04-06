Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

