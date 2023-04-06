KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KT by 51.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 664,582 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 461.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 629,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KT by 132.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 313,897 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KT by 259.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KT by 107.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 298,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KT stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

