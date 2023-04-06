L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,854,000 after acquiring an additional 165,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $197.40 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

