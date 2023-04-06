L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,854,000 after buying an additional 165,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $197.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $264.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.85. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

