LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $103.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.91.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

LCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

