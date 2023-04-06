Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.