Louis Steffens Sells 2,719 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $104,627.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Louis Steffens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Louis Steffens sold 19,748 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $747,659.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $431,414.16.

On Thursday, March 9th, Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.0% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 34,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 65,695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,226,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,920,000 after buying an additional 70,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

