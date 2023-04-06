Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

ARE stock opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $206.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

