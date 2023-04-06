Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,698,000 after buying an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $50,107,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $35,605,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $166.32 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $258.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day moving average of $171.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.79.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

