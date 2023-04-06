Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQR opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $62.35. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 128.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

