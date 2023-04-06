Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

