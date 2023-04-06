Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.