Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.26.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Read More

