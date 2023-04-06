Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Stock Down 3.0 %

Macy’s stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

