Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $94.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 128.64%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.