Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 31.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $55.81 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -180.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

