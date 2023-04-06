Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after buying an additional 663,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,870,000 after buying an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after buying an additional 153,650 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

PPL opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

