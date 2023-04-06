Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH opened at $101.41 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 8.32%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

