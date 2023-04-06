Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 305,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 263,180 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 146,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 77,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.4 %

DAL opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

