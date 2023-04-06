Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Primerica Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

PRI opened at $168.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $195.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average of $150.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

