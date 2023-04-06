Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com Announces Dividend

NASDAQ JD opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

