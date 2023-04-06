Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $232.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $361.76.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

