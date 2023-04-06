Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH opened at $232.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $361.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. RH’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 over the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

