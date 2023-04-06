Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $137.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.