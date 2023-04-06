Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSFS. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Stephens started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Articles

