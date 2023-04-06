Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in IDACORP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $110.19 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.