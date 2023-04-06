Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

