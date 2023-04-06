Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in RLI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $130.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $140.69.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.