Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 59.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,041,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $150.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.17. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $173.10.

Insider Activity

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.57 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $335,722.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,216,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,242.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 2,380 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $335,722.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,228 shares in the company, valued at $19,216,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,047 shares of company stock worth $3,567,528. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

