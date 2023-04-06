Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 1,507.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,791,000 after buying an additional 115,893 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Stock Down 1.4 %

Novanta stock opened at $150.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $173.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total value of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,458.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total value of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,458.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,667 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,047 shares of company stock worth $3,567,528 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.