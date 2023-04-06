Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.03 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

