Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.36 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 305,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 263,180 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 146,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 77,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

